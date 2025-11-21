The Estonian Ministry of Defense stated that the Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd in the Donetsk region could fall in December under pressure from the Russian occupation army.
Pokrovsk and Mirnograd will be occupied by Russia in December — Kai
This was stated by the head of the Estonian Defense Readiness Department, Gert Kaiu.
According to Kay, the Russians have also made some progress in Zaporizhia Oblast, about 100 km southwest of Pokrovsk, so the pressure in that area remains extremely high.
In addition, Russia has reactivated various types of air attack weapons, including drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, in large-scale attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure across the country.
Assessing the overall situation on the front, Kayu noted that the Russians were not advancing very quickly.
At the same time, he also noted that Ukraine, in turn, is focusing on attacks on various oil refineries, power plants, as well as various types of early warning systems and air defense systems on Russian territory.
In summary, all the current military actions on the front lines are quite similar to what has been happening here over the past few months. Neither side has made much progress. New territories are being captured, then lost again, and then captured by the other side. So there is a constant seizure and attack of territories. And this will probably continue for some time.
He also said that Russia had recently lost three of its aircraft in areas close to the front line.
I mean manned aircraft - fighters and helicopters. In addition, about six helicopters and fighters crashed for various reasons, without any external influence. So, the Russian armed forces continue to suffer losses in the airspace for various reasons, but ultimately this is also beneficial for us in a certain way.
