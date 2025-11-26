"He should sell Ukraine to Russia." Trump made a new cynical statement

US President Donald Trump has responded for the first time to a leaked transcript of a conversation between special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin's aides. The US president claims that there is nothing unusual in the actions of his representative.

Trump again defended Witkoff

The head of the White House voiced his position on this issue while talking to reporters aboard Air Force 1.

This is standard practice. He (Witkoff — ed.) has to sell this to Ukraine. He has to sell Ukraine to Russia. This is what a dealmaker does. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, a productive negotiation process is impossible without some pressure on both sides.

The head of the White House also admitted to reporters that he personally did not hear the published conversation, but he considers such negotiation practice to be completely standard.