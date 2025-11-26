"He should sell Ukraine to Russia." Trump made a new cynical statement

US President Donald Trump has responded for the first time to a leaked transcript of a conversation between special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin's aides. The US president claims that there is nothing unusual in the actions of his representative.
Points of attention
- The leaked conversation between special envoy Witkoff and Putin's aides sparks controversy, but Trump stands by the negotiating strategies employed.
- Trump's comments regarding selling Ukraine to Russia draw attention to the complexities of international negotiations and diplomacy.
Trump again defended Witkoff
The head of the White House voiced his position on this issue while talking to reporters aboard Air Force 1.
According to the American leader, a productive negotiation process is impossible without some pressure on both sides.
The head of the White House also admitted to reporters that he personally did not hear the published conversation, but he considers such negotiation practice to be completely standard.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-