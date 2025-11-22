Navrotsky unexpectedly stood up for Ukraine before Trump

Polish leader Karol Nawrocki, known for his pro-American stance, unexpectedly criticized US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He stressed that no international plan can be imposed on Ukraine.

Navrotskyi sided with Ukraine

The White House recently presented Kyiv with a new peace plan that is supposed to end the Russian war.

However, European leaders were outraged by the fact that this document inclines Ukraine to make large-scale territorial concessions to Russia, reduce its army by half, and finally abandon NATO membership.

The document also contains points that may not suit Moscow, including the requirement that Russian troops leave part of the occupied territories. Share

Karol Navrocki, who was never known for his pro-Ukrainian stance, nevertheless decided to challenge the Trump team.

The Polish leader made it clear that only Kyiv should have the decisive voice in the peace process:

It was Ukraine that became the victim of Putin's criminal aggression... Ukrainians must have the decisive voice in peace negotiations. Karol Navrotsky President of Poland

He also reminded Trump's team that a just peace cannot be achieved by satisfying the strategic goals of an aggressor country.