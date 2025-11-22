Navrotsky unexpectedly stood up for Ukraine before Trump
Navrotsky unexpectedly stood up for Ukraine before Trump

Source:  Reuters

Polish leader Karol Nawrocki, known for his pro-American stance, unexpectedly criticized US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He stressed that no international plan can be imposed on Ukraine.

  • Navrotsky insists that a just peace cannot be achieved by satisfying the strategic goals of an aggressor country like Russia, highlighting Ukraine's victimhood and the need for Ukrainians to have the decisive voice in negotiations.
  • The Polish leader's stance challenges Trump's team and underscores the importance of prioritizing Ukraine's interests in the peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The White House recently presented Kyiv with a new peace plan that is supposed to end the Russian war.

However, European leaders were outraged by the fact that this document inclines Ukraine to make large-scale territorial concessions to Russia, reduce its army by half, and finally abandon NATO membership.

The document also contains points that may not suit Moscow, including the requirement that Russian troops leave part of the occupied territories.

Karol Navrocki, who was never known for his pro-Ukrainian stance, nevertheless decided to challenge the Trump team.

The Polish leader made it clear that only Kyiv should have the decisive voice in the peace process:

It was Ukraine that became the victim of Putin's criminal aggression... Ukrainians must have the decisive voice in peace negotiations.

Karol Navrotsky

Karol Navrotsky

President of Poland

He also reminded Trump's team that a just peace cannot be achieved by satisfying the strategic goals of an aggressor country.

"The price of peace cannot in any way be the achievement of the aggressor's strategic goals, and the Russian Federation was and remains the aggressor," Navrotsky said.

