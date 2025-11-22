Ukraine and US begin urgent consultations on Trump's peace plan

On November 22, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced consultations with US authorities in Switzerland regarding the peace plan proposed by Donald Trump's team.

Ukraine and the US will hold important negotiations

These days, consultations are beginning in Switzerland between high-ranking officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to him, the team of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaches this process with a clear understanding of its interests.

Umerov drew attention to the fact that this is a new stage of dialogue, which has been ongoing in recent days.

What is important to understand is that its main goal is to agree on a vision for further steps.

"We appreciate the participation of the American side and its readiness for a substantive conversation. Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally and consistently — as our national security requires," Rustem Umerov emphasized. Share

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already approved the composition of the delegation for consultations with international partners on ending the war: