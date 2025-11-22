Ukraine and US begin urgent consultations on Trump's peace plan

On November 22, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced consultations with US authorities in Switzerland regarding the peace plan proposed by Donald Trump's team.
Points of attention
- The negotiations between Ukraine and the US demonstrate the willingness of both parties to engage in constructive discussions and work towards a peaceful resolution, showcasing a clear understanding of the interests at stake.
- This pivotal moment in diplomacy underscores the commitment of both Ukraine and the US to explore potential parameters for a future peace agreement, setting the stage for significant developments in the ongoing peace efforts.
Ukraine and the US will hold important negotiations
According to him, the team of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaches this process with a clear understanding of its interests.
Umerov drew attention to the fact that this is a new stage of dialogue, which has been ongoing in recent days.
What is important to understand is that its main goal is to agree on a vision for further steps.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already approved the composition of the delegation for consultations with international partners on ending the war:
Andriy Yermak — Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Head of the Delegation;
Rustem Umerov — Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;
Kirill Budanov — Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense;
Andriy Hnatov — Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
Oleg Ivashchenko — Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;
Serhiy Kyslytsia — First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Yevheniy Ostryanskyi — First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;
Oleksandr Poklad — Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;
Oleksandr Bevz is an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-