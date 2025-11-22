"This is a catastrophe." Congress criticizes Trump's peace plan for Ukraine
Some American politicians do not support Trump's plan
Source:  online.ua

Several prominent Democratic and Republican representatives in Congress have publicly expressed their outrage after reviewing the peace agreement that US President Donald Trump's team is proposing to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Points of attention

  • Republican Senator Roger Wicker opposes pressuring Ukraine to give up lands to Putin, emphasizing sovereignty and the security of the United States and its allies.
  • Congress emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and standing against Russian aggression in the conflict with thoughtful negotiations.

Senator Mitch McConnell believes that the White House is currently focused on appeasing Putin, not on returning a just peace and territory to Ukraine.

He also voiced the opinion that the new peace plan could be a disaster not only for Kyiv, but also for Washington.

Putin has spent a whole year trying to make a fool of President Trump… Rewarding Russian carnage is a disaster for American interests. And a capitulation like the withdrawal from Afghanistan under Biden would be a disaster for the legacy of “peace through strength,” McConnell explained.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen also made a statement on this matter.

In her opinion, Trump's plan actually looks like "Putin's plan."

What the US really needs to do is pressure Putin, provide long-range weapons, impose secondary sanctions on companies that fuel the Russian war machine, and force Putin to sit down at the table for real negotiations, she demands.

The head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Roger Wicker, also voiced his disagreement with Trump's proposals.

He demands that Ukraine not be pressured into giving up its lands to one of the world's worst war criminals, Putin:

The size and location of Ukraine’s armed forces are a sovereign choice of its government and people, and any reassurances given to Putin should not reward his evil actions or undermine the security of the United States or its allies.

