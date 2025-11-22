"This is a catastrophe." Congress criticizes Trump's peace plan for Ukraine

Several prominent Democratic and Republican representatives in Congress have publicly expressed their outrage after reviewing the peace agreement that US President Donald Trump's team is proposing to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Points of attention
- Republican Senator Roger Wicker opposes pressuring Ukraine to give up lands to Putin, emphasizing sovereignty and the security of the United States and its allies.
- Congress emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and standing against Russian aggression in the conflict with thoughtful negotiations.
Some American politicians do not support Trump's plan
Senator Mitch McConnell believes that the White House is currently focused on appeasing Putin, not on returning a just peace and territory to Ukraine.
He also voiced the opinion that the new peace plan could be a disaster not only for Kyiv, but also for Washington.
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen also made a statement on this matter.
In her opinion, Trump's plan actually looks like "Putin's plan."
The head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Roger Wicker, also voiced his disagreement with Trump's proposals.
He demands that Ukraine not be pressured into giving up its lands to one of the world's worst war criminals, Putin:
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-