According to anonymous Reuters sources, US President Donald Trump's team is threatening Ukraine with a halt to the provision of weapons and intelligence in order to obtain Volodymyr Zelensky's agreement to a so-called peace plan to end the war.

The US is blackmailing Ukraine again

According to media insiders, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is now under greater pressure from the White House than during previous negotiations.

For example, the Ukrainian authorities have received threats regarding the potential cessation of the provision of intelligence and weapons.

Another media source, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that in this way the States is trying to get the Zelenskyy administration to sign a framework agreement by November 27.

As you know, it is on this day that Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States.

As mentioned earlier, on the night of November 21, American media published the entire list of points of the new US "peace plan", which was handed over to Ukraine for review.

It also became known that Zelensky and Trump may discuss the "peace plan" next week.

It is also worth noting that Europe is preparing its own draft "peace plan" that will offer Ukraine fairer positions.