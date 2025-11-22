The AFP news agency has calculated the territorial concessions that Ukraine will have to make under US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the Russian war. In fact, Kyiv will be forced to give up 20% of its own land, and Russia will be forced to give up 0.5% of occupied Ukrainian territory.
Points of attention
- Trump's plan underscores the asymmetric nature of the proposed territorial exchange, where Ukraine is expected to give up substantial land while Russia is required to return comparatively minuscule territories in different Ukrainian regions.
- Ultimately, the peace plan's proposal to transfer 20% of Ukraine's territory for less than 0.5% places Ukrainian President Zelensky in a challenging position, with the decision having significant implications for the country's future relations with Russia and the broader geopolitical landscape.
Trump's plan is absolutely disadvantageous for Ukraine
Journalists draw attention to the fact that the new US plan envisages Russia acquiring territories with an area of approximately 2,300 square kilometers.
What is important to understand is that the total area of Luxembourg (2,590 sq km) is almost the same.
The most cynical thing about the document is that in return, the Russian authorities are supposed to return almost 2,000 square kilometers in the Kharkiv region, 450 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 300 in the Sumy region, and 20 in the Chernihiv region.
According to American leader Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has the right to reject this plan if he does not like it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-