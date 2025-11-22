Trump wants Ukraine to give Russia 20% of its territory in return for less than 0.5%
Trump wants Ukraine to give Russia 20% of its territory in return for less than 0.5%

Trump's plan is absolutely disadvantageous for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

The AFP news agency has calculated the territorial concessions that Ukraine will have to make under US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the Russian war. In fact, Kyiv will be forced to give up 20% of its own land, and Russia will be forced to give up 0.5% of occupied Ukrainian territory.

Points of attention

  • Trump's plan underscores the asymmetric nature of the proposed territorial exchange, where Ukraine is expected to give up substantial land while Russia is required to return comparatively minuscule territories in different Ukrainian regions.
  • Ultimately, the peace plan's proposal to transfer 20% of Ukraine's territory for less than 0.5% places Ukrainian President Zelensky in a challenging position, with the decision having significant implications for the country's future relations with Russia and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Trump's plan is absolutely disadvantageous for Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the new US plan envisages Russia acquiring territories with an area of approximately 2,300 square kilometers.

What is important to understand is that the total area of Luxembourg (2,590 sq km) is almost the same.

Among other things, Ukraine would cede almost 5,000 square kilometers in Donetsk region and 45 square kilometers in Luhansk region.

The most cynical thing about the document is that in return, the Russian authorities are supposed to return almost 2,000 square kilometers in the Kharkiv region, 450 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 300 in the Sumy region, and 20 in the Chernihiv region.

The plan proposed by Washington actually involves the transfer of 20% of Ukraine's territory for the return of less than 0.5%, the AFP editorial office emphasizes.

According to American leader Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has the right to reject this plan if he does not like it.

