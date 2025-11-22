Russia strikes Orlovka checkpoint on Romanian border for the first time
Ukraine
Russia strikes Orlovka checkpoint on Romanian border for the first time

State Customs Service of Ukraine
Russian attack on the Orlivka checkpoint - what is known
On the morning of November 22, the State Customs Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia had struck the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania. It is important to understand that this was the first enemy attack on the specified facility during the entire war.

  • Efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack, while neighboring border crossing points are advised for individuals to navigate the border.
  • Stay informed about the latest developments surrounding the Orlivka checkpoint incident and the ongoing response to the aggression by Russia.

Russian attack on the Orlivka checkpoint — what is known

According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, on the night of November 22, Russian strike drones damaged the infrastructure of the Orlivka ferry complex.

It is worth noting that "Orlivka" is an international ferry crossing point on the border between Ukraine and Romania, located in the Odessa region.

Photo: UkraineCustoms

Due to an enemy attack, he is temporarily forced to suspend work.

"All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences. We ask you to use other nearby border crossing points to cross the border," the official statement of the State Border Service of Ukraine says.

Photo: UkraineCustoms

The fact of the enemy strike was also confirmed by Odesa Customs.

Photo: UkraineCustoms

As reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, at night the Russian invaders massively attacked the south of the region.

Currently, damage to civilian facilities is known. The enemy's strikes hit the facades, roofs, and glazing of administrative buildings.

Also, 11 trucks were damaged in the parking lot.

According to the latest reports, two people were injured.

