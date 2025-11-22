Russia strikes Orlovka checkpoint on Romanian border for the first time

On the morning of November 22, the State Customs Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia had struck the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania. It is important to understand that this was the first enemy attack on the specified facility during the entire war.
Points of attention
- Efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack, while neighboring border crossing points are advised for individuals to navigate the border.
- Stay informed about the latest developments surrounding the Orlivka checkpoint incident and the ongoing response to the aggression by Russia.
Russian attack on the Orlivka checkpoint — what is known
According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, on the night of November 22, Russian strike drones damaged the infrastructure of the Orlivka ferry complex.
It is worth noting that "Orlivka" is an international ferry crossing point on the border between Ukraine and Romania, located in the Odessa region.
Due to an enemy attack, he is temporarily forced to suspend work.
The fact of the enemy strike was also confirmed by Odesa Customs.
As reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, at night the Russian invaders massively attacked the south of the region.
Currently, damage to civilian facilities is known. The enemy's strikes hit the facades, roofs, and glazing of administrative buildings.
Also, 11 trucks were damaged in the parking lot.
According to the latest reports, two people were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-