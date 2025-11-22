Russia's attack on Ternopil — another woman's body recovered from the rubble
Russia's attack on Ternopil — another woman's body recovered from the rubble

State Emergency Service
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil continues to rise
At around 3:00 a.m. on November 22, it was officially announced that rescuers in Ternopil had retrieved the body of another woman from the rubble, bringing the total number of deaths from the Russian strike to 32.

Points of attention

  • The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil may continue to increase as rescue efforts persist.
  • Russia struck an industrial facility and two residential buildings in the 'Sonyachny' massif in Ternopil, causing significant damage and casualties.

The updated information was provided by the head of the Ternopil region police, Serhiy Zyubanenko, as well as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As of 03:00 on November 22, rescuers found the body of another woman at the site of the rubble after an enemy strike in Ternopil... The number of dead has increased to 32 people, including 6 children, Serhiy Zyubanenko officially confirmed.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

In addition, according to him, 94 civilians from Ternopil were injured, including 18 children.

The head of the Ternopil region police drew attention to the fact that emergency and rescue operations in the city are ongoing, which means that the number of victims may increase.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

On the morning of November 22, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that 7 more people are currently considered missing.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

Let us remind you: on the night of November 19, Russia struck an industrial facility and two residential buildings located in the "Sonyachny" massif in Ternopil.

