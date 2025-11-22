Trump is persuading Zelensky to support his peace plan, but there is an alternative
Trump is persuading Zelensky to support his peace plan, but there is an alternative

The White House
Trump admits Zelensky will reject his plan
US President Donald Trump wants Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to his peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which involves many painful concessions from Kyiv. But the White House chief of staff also admits that Zelensky will reject it and continue to fight.

Points of attention

  • The American leader emphasizes that Russia would not have initiated a full-scale war against Ukraine during his administration, portraying his approach as a more effective deterrent.
  • Against the backdrop of negotiations, Trump is also using tactics like threatening Ukraine with a harsh winter and highlighting Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sources.

Trump admits Zelensky will reject his plan

According to the head of the White House, the new US plan for a ceasefire is a way to achieve peace and President Zelensky "should approve it."

If Zelensky doesn't like this deal, they should just keep fighting. At some point, he's going to have to accept something. You remember, in the Oval Office not long ago, I said, "You don't have the cards."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader once again reminded us that he inherited this war.

According to Trump, during his administration, Russia would never have started a full-scale war against Ukraine.

"The best option would be if it never started. That would be a good deal. That could have been done if you had the right president, but you didn't have the right president," Trump claims.

Against this background, he began to threaten Ukraine with a "cold" winter, and also recalled that Ukrainian energy is constantly under Russian attacks.

Moreover, the US president traditionally boasted that he has "a very good relationship with Putin," but "it takes two to tango."

