Germany is preparing to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine expects to strengthen the army's long-range capabilities. Germany is agreeing on new supplies and discussing a support strategy for the coming months.
Points of attention
- Germany is in the final stages of preparing to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine, enhancing the Ukrainian army's combat capabilities.
- The support from Germany includes new supplies, and there is a possibility of producing missile systems on Ukrainian territory.
- Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the strategic ambiguity in disclosing specific quantities and delivery times to prevent Russia from assessing Ukraine's real capabilities.
Germany prepares to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles
Germany has confirmed preparations for the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine. At a press conference in Berlin, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that technical consultations with Kyiv have been ongoing for several months and the processes are already in the final stages.
However, specifics regarding quantities and delivery times are not disclosed.
According to the Chancellor, this is due to the chosen tactics, designed to make it more difficult for Russia to assess Ukraine's real capabilities.
Merz said that Russia is deliberately striking Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure on the eve of winter, and characterized Moscow's actions as a "terrorist war against the civilian population."
Germany intends to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system: next year Kyiv will receive an additional 3 billion euros in military aid.
The Chancellor also expressed hope that the EU will soon agree on a mechanism for using frozen Russian assets to financially support Ukraine.
