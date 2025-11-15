Germany to buy over 170 air defense missiles from the US

The Trump administration and the State Department have tentatively agreed to sell Germany up to 173 air defense missiles, along with related equipment worth about $3.5 billion.

Germany is strengthening its air defense: what is known

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has issued a statement approving the sale of RTX-manufactured Standard Missile 6 Block I and Standard Missile 2 Block IIIC missiles.

According to the statement, the missiles will help Germany respond to "current and future threats by providing integrated air and missile defense capabilities."

The proposed agreement would advance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the security of a NATO ally that is a driving force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The purchase of the missiles will also make it easier for Germany to coordinate its forces with the armies of the United States and NATO allies, the DSCA added. The German government must agree on the final terms of the contract with the manufacturers. However, the sale must still be approved by the US Congress.

The missiles will be used, among other things, on F127 frigates with the Aegis missile defense system. The agency has also provided Germany with all the necessary certification, notifying Congress.