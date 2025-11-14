Germany will provide Ukraine with the largest aid since the war
Germany will provide Ukraine with the largest aid since the war

Germany increased financial support to Ukraine
Source:  Welt

Ukraine will receive 11.5 billion euros in aid from Germany next year. It is worth noting that this is 3 billion euros more than previously proposed. This decision was made by the budget committee of the German Bundestag.

Points of attention

  • The aid from Germany will play a crucial role in deterring Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine's defense efforts for over a decade.
  • The final approval of the 2026 budget by the Bundestag is pending, with the recent decision being a substantial step towards parliamentary endorsement.

Journalists note that the Bundestag approved a budget with expenditures of approximately 524.5 billion euros.

Among the recent amendments, the largest was proposed by the Ministry of Finance itself.

It was this department that ensured that Ukraine received an additional 3 billion euros in 2026.

These funds will be spent on artillery, drones, armored vehicles, as well as on replacing two Patriot missile systems.

What is important to understand is that this increases aid to Ukraine from 8.5 to 11.5 billion euros.

According to the Ministry of Defense, to date this is the largest contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine, which has been deterring Russian aggression for over 11 years.

The Bundestag must make a final decision on the 2026 budget during the session week of November 25-28. However, the so-called conciliation meeting of the powerful budget committee is already considered a crucial step on the way to parliamentary approval.

