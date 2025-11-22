Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 104 drones — 89 targets neutralized
Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 104 drones — 89 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense neutralized most of the Russian targets
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 21-22, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, 104 Shahed and Gerber attack UAVs, as well as drones of other types.

  • Air defenses in the north, south, and east of Ukraine intercepted and suppressed 89 Shahed, Gerber UAVs, and other drones, showing resilience in protecting the country.
  • The situation remains tense as the attack persists, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and solidarity in safeguarding Ukraine's airspace.

Air defense neutralized most of the Russian targets

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 7:00 p.m. on November 21.

This time, the enemy missile and drones flew from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — the Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and Autonomous Republic of Donetsk.

What is important to understand is that only about 65 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

There were 13 strike UAVs at 15 locations, as well as a ballistic missile at one location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory, — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine
Politics
Ukraine
