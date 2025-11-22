Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 104 drones — 89 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 21-22, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, 104 Shahed and Gerber attack UAVs, as well as drones of other types.
Points of attention
- Air defenses in the north, south, and east of Ukraine intercepted and suppressed 89 Shahed, Gerber UAVs, and other drones, showing resilience in protecting the country.
- The situation remains tense as the attack persists, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and solidarity in safeguarding Ukraine's airspace.
Air defense neutralized most of the Russian targets
A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 7:00 p.m. on November 21.
This time, the enemy missile and drones flew from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — the Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and Autonomous Republic of Donetsk.
What is important to understand is that only about 65 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
There were 13 strike UAVs at 15 locations, as well as a ballistic missile at one location.
