European leaders urgently gather for talks with Trump
European leaders urgently gather for talks with Trump

European leaders plan to sway Trump to their side
Source:  Sky News

Sky News has learned from its insiders that key European leaders are currently negotiating an urgent visit to Washington amid an ultimatum to Ukraine from US President Donald Trump's team. European allies are determined to achieve fair terms for Kyiv to end the Russian war.

Points of attention

  • Insiders suggest that the visit could potentially take place as early as November 25, with European allies determined to achieve a successful outcome in their discussions with the US president.
  • Despite initial reports, a diplomatic source clarified that while Starmer may not visit Washington himself, Europe is preparing for a collective meeting with Trump to address key diplomatic issues.

European leaders plan to sway Trump to their side

According to journalists, this idea came to the mind of British leader Keir Starmer.

The latter has already managed to discuss this initiative with his colleagues — French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

They are already planning a joint meeting with Donald Trump at the White House and are negotiating it with the US president's team.

It is likely that the official visit of European leaders to the United States could take place early next week — perhaps on November 25.

According to insiders, the focus will be on Ukraine and a new peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, a diplomatic source in the EU later stated in a comment to the publication that Starmer is not planning a visit to Washington, but Europe is preparing a joint meeting with Trump.

