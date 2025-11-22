Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainian citizens

On November 22, it became officially known that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens. This was announced by his spokeswoman Natalia Eismont.

Ukraine returns home 31 prisoners of the Lukashenko regime

As Natalia Eismont reported, this decision by the illegitimate president of Belarus was made against the backdrop of agreements reached with American leader Donald Trump.

Thus, Alexander Lukashenko also responded to the request of the Ukrainian side.

The spokeswoman for the Belarusian dictator cynically assures that the release of Ukrainian prisoners was carried out "in order to create conditions for the settlement of the armed conflict in a neighboring state, guided by the principles of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill."

Eismont also claims that Ukrainian citizens pardoned by Alexander Lukashenko allegedly committed criminal crimes on the territory of Belarus.

"Literally now, at this very moment, they are being transferred to the Ukrainian side," the dictator's spokeswoman told Belarusian media on November 22. Share

Official Kyiv has not yet confirmed this information and has not commented on it in any way.