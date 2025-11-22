On November 22, it became officially known that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens. This was announced by his spokeswoman Natalia Eismont.
Ukraine returns home 31 prisoners of the Lukashenko regime
As Natalia Eismont reported, this decision by the illegitimate president of Belarus was made against the backdrop of agreements reached with American leader Donald Trump.
Thus, Alexander Lukashenko also responded to the request of the Ukrainian side.
The spokeswoman for the Belarusian dictator cynically assures that the release of Ukrainian prisoners was carried out "in order to create conditions for the settlement of the armed conflict in a neighboring state, guided by the principles of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill."
Eismont also claims that Ukrainian citizens pardoned by Alexander Lukashenko allegedly committed criminal crimes on the territory of Belarus.
Official Kyiv has not yet confirmed this information and has not commented on it in any way.
By the way, recently, the henchman of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, unexpectedly declared that he wants to see Ukraine as an independent sovereign state.
