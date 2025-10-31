The illegitimate President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has confirmed plans to put the Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in the country in December. He made this statement during a working trip to the Vitebsk region.
Points of attention
- Belarusian President Lukashenko's plan to deploy the Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in December has sparked outrage and surprise internationally.
- Lukashenko's threat to use the Oreshnik missile in response to negative events showcases his willingness to resort to violence, creating uncertainty in the global community.
- The dictator's reference to the Oreshnik ballistic missile as a 'terrible weapon' highlights the escalating tensions and potential consequences of such aggressive actions.
Lukashenko threatens the world with Russian Oreshnik missile
The Belarusian dictator called the Oreshnik ballistic missile a “terrible weapon.”
He cynically recalled that peaceful agreements were once reached at the Minsk site, but the opponents allegedly decided to act through deception, which led to the current situation.
It turns out they didn't agree. It turns out they came to Minsk to deceive Russia and us. They deceived us. Well, they jumped the gun. Two million people have already died? They lived normally. Poles, Lithuanians, and so on.
