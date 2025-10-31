"We can go crazy". Lukashenko cynically scares the world with the Russian Oreshnik missile
"We can go crazy". Lukashenko cynically scares the world with the Russian Oreshnik missile

Lukashenko
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The illegitimate President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has confirmed plans to put the Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in the country in December. He made this statement during a working trip to the Vitebsk region.

Points of attention

  • Belarusian President Lukashenko's plan to deploy the Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in December has sparked outrage and surprise internationally.
  • Lukashenko's threat to use the Oreshnik missile in response to negative events showcases his willingness to resort to violence, creating uncertainty in the global community.
  • The dictator's reference to the Oreshnik ballistic missile as a 'terrible weapon' highlights the escalating tensions and potential consequences of such aggressive actions.

Lukashenko threatens the world with Russian Oreshnik missile

The Belarusian dictator called the Oreshnik ballistic missile a “terrible weapon.”

In December, he will go on combat duty. Why? I want them (opponents abroad — ed.) to understand that we can go crazy if things go badly. Here we will sit down with Putin, make a decision and go crazy. So don't rush in. After all, the war in Ukraine began with this. In Donbas, Russian-speakers were oppressed, killed, and harassed. I saw it before my eyes.

He cynically recalled that peaceful agreements were once reached at the Minsk site, but the opponents allegedly decided to act through deception, which led to the current situation.

It turns out they didn't agree. It turns out they came to Minsk to deceive Russia and us. They deceived us. Well, they jumped the gun. Two million people have already died? They lived normally. Poles, Lithuanians, and so on.

