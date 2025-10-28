Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko cynically stated that he considers Lithuania's decision to completely close the border with his country a "crazy scam."

Lukashenko lashed out at Lithuania with accusations

Putin's aide made a statement on this matter at the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to him, "not everyone was able to get to Minsk today."

This is exactly the goal pursued by some of our neighbors, pulling off this crazy scam with the border closure. And they came up with an absurd excuse. Hot air balloons. Even for such a small country as Lithuania, this is trivial. Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

According to the illegitimate head of Belarus, Lithuania actually has a different goal — to "block" the conference in Minsk.

Putin's henchman once again began to assure that there was no question of any extraordinary smuggling.

But it says a lot about the political potential of our conference if they try to block it, — added Alexander Lukashenko. Share

What is important to understand is that over the past few days, Lithuanian airspace has been violated many times by meteors flying in from Belarus.