According to The Financial Times, the meeting between representatives of the Ukrainian and American authorities, which took place recently in Kyiv, was truly tense, as Donald Trump's team aggressively tried to persuade Ukraine to sign a new peace agreement.

Pressure on Ukraine began to increase

The White House really wants official Kyiv to announce its final decision on the peace plan by November 27.

The US president's team is doing everything possible to get Ukraine to agree, including scaring it with inevitable defeat in the war with Russia.

"There are strong indications that Russia has a strong industrial base, and it's only a matter of time before Ukraine has to make a deal," U.S. Chargé d'Affaires ai Julie Davis told Zelensky's team.

According to anonymous sources, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll even resorted to swearing at some point.

"We need to end this shit," he declared.

Driscoll assured Zelensky's team that the US Armed Forces love Ukraine and support it.