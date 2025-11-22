According to The Financial Times, the meeting between representatives of the Ukrainian and American authorities, which took place recently in Kyiv, was truly tense, as Donald Trump's team aggressively tried to persuade Ukraine to sign a new peace agreement.
Points of attention
- US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll reportedly used strong language during the meeting, emphasizing the urgency for Ukraine to make a peace deal.
- Despite expressing support for Ukraine, the US military's honest assessment indicated that Ukraine is in a dire situation and urged for prompt peace negotiations.
Pressure on Ukraine began to increase
The White House really wants official Kyiv to announce its final decision on the peace plan by November 27.
The US president's team is doing everything possible to get Ukraine to agree, including scaring it with inevitable defeat in the war with Russia.
According to anonymous sources, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll even resorted to swearing at some point.
Driscoll assured Zelensky's team that the US Armed Forces love Ukraine and support it.
