US President Donald Trump has appointed US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as his special envoy for peace in Ukraine. The latter is scheduled to visit the Kremlin, where Driscoll will discuss Trump's new peace plan with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team.

Trump is determined to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine

According to journalists, the head of the White House plans to adhere to an "aggressive schedule" for signing a peace agreement between the countries.

To this end, he is going to exert unprecedented pressure on Ukraine, for which the new peace plan is completely disadvantageous.

The appointment of Dan Driscoll as Trump's new special envoy to establish peace in Ukraine has not yet been officially announced.

However, this decision shows that the White House really wants to stop the fighting as soon as possible and at any cost.

It is also worth noting that Driscoll is a friend and former classmate of J.D. Vance, which means his position cannot be called pro-Ukrainian.

As journalists have learned, a group of American generals led by Driscoll will visit Russia at the end of next week.

The main purpose of this trip is to discuss a "peace plan" with dictator Putin's team.