According to Ukrainian military intelligence, powerful explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk district of Zaporizhzhia region on November 29. Thus, within the framework of a new successful operation by the DIU and the Resistance Movement, the Russian occupiers from the so-called “Akhmat” unit again lost their fighters.

New DIU operation on TOT — first details

Thanks to information provided to the GUR by Ukrainian partisans, it became known that the “Kadyrovites” organized a “schematosis” with stolen fuel.

First of all, it was about the fact that the Russian invaders were refueling diesel fuel at the same point on the highway near Berdyansk.

Ukrainian intelligence officers decided to quietly mine the “trading” site — two explosions were carried out at the moment when the corrupt occupants were concentrated.

The first explosion caused panic among Muscovites — those who survived fled. Soon another enemy pickup truck arrived at the empty site of the diesel fuel fraud — and then it detonated a second time. Share

As part of this operation, Ukrainian military intelligence was able to successfully hit two cars carrying “grabbers” from the “Akhmat” occupation unit.

The number of enemy casualties among personnel is currently being determined and will be announced later.