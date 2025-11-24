GUR virtuosos from the “Kraken” unit are crushing Muscovites in the Zaporizhia region. As proof, here is an exclusive video.

The Kraken of DIU unit destroys the occupiers near Zaporizhia

Masters of the active operations unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Kraken” are destroying Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia region.

Throughout October, special forces at the front destroyed dozens of enemy shelters, eliminated hundreds of infantrymen, shot down reconnaissance and attack drones, and burned Muscovite armored vehicles.

Exclusive footage of successful strikes and elimination of Russian invaders — in the video.