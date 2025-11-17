DIU showed a video of the defeat of the Tor air defense system and the radar of the Russian army

The masters of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to destroy Russian air defense systems in the Ukrainian Donbas.
DIU "Ghosts" hit several Russian air defense targets in Donbas
Over the past two weeks, scouts have impressed:
anti-aircraft missile system “Tor-M1”;
command post 55K6 from the S-400 air defense system;
the 9S18M1-3 radar station from the Buk-M3 complex.
Accurate strikes by special forces drones are on video.
