DIU showed a video of the defeat of the Tor air defense system and the radar of the Russian army
Читати українською

The masters of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to destroy Russian air defense systems in the Ukrainian Donbas.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian special unit Ghosts from the GUR of the Ministry of Defense is effectively neutralizing Russian air defense systems in the Donbas region.
  • Reconnaissance missions have successfully targeted and destroyed key Russian air defense facilities, showcasing the prowess of Ukrainian forces.

DIU "Ghosts" hit several Russian air defense targets in Donbas

Over the past two weeks, scouts have impressed:

  • anti-aircraft missile system “Tor-M1”;

  • command post 55K6 from the S-400 air defense system;

  • the 9S18M1-3 radar station from the Buk-M3 complex.

Accurate strikes by special forces drones are on video.

