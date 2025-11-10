The DIU learned about a surge in mortality in units of the Central Military District of the Russia
Category
World
Publication date

The DIU learned about a surge in mortality in units of the Central Military District of the Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
occupiers
Читати українською

In the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, more than 600 servicemen died in 2024–2025 due to official negligence, unsanitary conditions, and alcohol and drug overdoses. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Over 600 servicemen in the Central Military District of Russia died in 2024–2025 due to official negligence, alcohol and drug overdoses, fights, and unsanitary conditions.
  • Suicide rates among military personnel in the region have significantly increased, with at least 71 cases in 2024 and 86 in the first half of 2025.
  • Poor quality food in the district led to 32 deaths from food poisoning, highlighting the dire conditions faced by personnel.

Over 600 Russian occupiers died due to drugs and alcohol — DIU

During 2024–2025, more than 600 servicemen of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, one of five operating in the structure of the occupation army, died as a result of official negligence, alcohol and drug overdoses, fights, and unsanitary conditions.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in 2024, at least 71 servicemen committed suicide, and in the first half of 2025, there were already 86 such cases.

Poor food quality led to the deaths of 32 people from food poisoning.

In addition, drugs are becoming a serious threat: in the first half of 2025, 112 cases of deaths from drug poisoning were recorded, almost catching up with the figure for 2024 (143 cases).

The GUR notes that the increase in suicides, crime, and drug abuse among the Russian military indicates a deep demoralization of the occupation contingent.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU liquidated officers from the Russian "Rubicon"
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
How the new successful power steering operation went
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: The DIU announced the destruction of dozens of locomotives by rebels in the territory of the RF
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU struck one of Russia's key petrochemical plants
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU carried out a new successful “deep strike”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?