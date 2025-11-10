In the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, more than 600 servicemen died in 2024–2025 due to official negligence, unsanitary conditions, and alcohol and drug overdoses. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Over 600 Russian occupiers died due to drugs and alcohol — DIU

During 2024–2025, more than 600 servicemen of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, one of five operating in the structure of the occupation army, died as a result of official negligence, alcohol and drug overdoses, fights, and unsanitary conditions.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in 2024, at least 71 servicemen committed suicide, and in the first half of 2025, there were already 86 such cases. Share

Poor food quality led to the deaths of 32 people from food poisoning.

In addition, drugs are becoming a serious threat: in the first half of 2025, 112 cases of deaths from drug poisoning were recorded, almost catching up with the figure for 2024 (143 cases).

The GUR notes that the increase in suicides, crime, and drug abuse among the Russian military indicates a deep demoralization of the occupation contingent.