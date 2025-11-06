Watch: The DIU announced the destruction of dozens of locomotives by rebels in the territory of the RF
Watch: The DIU announced the destruction of dozens of locomotives by rebels in the territory of the RF

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Enemy logistics are on fire: the “Freedom of Russia” resistance movement burned dozens of locomotives on the territory of the aggressor state. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Points of attention

  • The Freedom of Russia resistance movement burned dozens of locomotives on Russian territory, impacting enemy logistics and supply chains.
  • The strikes on Muscovites' locomotives have strategically hampered the supply of weapons and equipment during military operations against Ukraine.
  • The Freedom of Russia rebels have emerged as a significant resistance movement in Russia, conducting successful operations against the enemy's logistical infrastructure.

Russian rebels burned dozens of locomotives in Russia — DIU

The movement of resistance to the Kremlin regime, “Freedom of Russia,” conducted a series of successful operations against the enemy’s logistical infrastructure.

The “Freedom of Russia” rebels have been active since the beginning of the full-scale war and are currently one of the largest and most effective resistance movements in the Russian Federation.

The targets of the strikes were locomotives that Muscovites use to supply weapons, ammunition, and equipment during hostilities against Ukraine.

The partisans' incendiary cocktails incinerated the control and power supply systems of dozens of vehicles transporting military cargo.

The strikes significantly slowed the movement of enemy resources and affected the stability of the support of Russian army units at the front.

Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine within the aggressor state is growing!

