Enemy logistics are on fire: the “Freedom of Russia” resistance movement burned dozens of locomotives on the territory of the aggressor state. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Points of attention
- The Freedom of Russia resistance movement burned dozens of locomotives on Russian territory, impacting enemy logistics and supply chains.
- The strikes on Muscovites' locomotives have strategically hampered the supply of weapons and equipment during military operations against Ukraine.
- The Freedom of Russia rebels have emerged as a significant resistance movement in Russia, conducting successful operations against the enemy's logistical infrastructure.
Russian rebels burned dozens of locomotives in Russia — DIU
The movement of resistance to the Kremlin regime, “Freedom of Russia,” conducted a series of successful operations against the enemy’s logistical infrastructure.
The targets of the strikes were locomotives that Muscovites use to supply weapons, ammunition, and equipment during hostilities against Ukraine.
The partisans' incendiary cocktails incinerated the control and power supply systems of dozens of vehicles transporting military cargo.
The strikes significantly slowed the movement of enemy resources and affected the stability of the support of Russian army units at the front.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-