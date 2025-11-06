Enemy logistics are on fire: the “Freedom of Russia” resistance movement burned dozens of locomotives on the territory of the aggressor state. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Russian rebels burned dozens of locomotives in Russia — DIU

The movement of resistance to the Kremlin regime, “Freedom of Russia,” conducted a series of successful operations against the enemy’s logistical infrastructure.

The “Freedom of Russia” rebels have been active since the beginning of the full-scale war and are currently one of the largest and most effective resistance movements in the Russian Federation. Share

The targets of the strikes were locomotives that Muscovites use to supply weapons, ammunition, and equipment during hostilities against Ukraine.

The partisans' incendiary cocktails incinerated the control and power supply systems of dozens of vehicles transporting military cargo.

The strikes significantly slowed the movement of enemy resources and affected the stability of the support of Russian army units at the front.