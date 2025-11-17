DIU has published new data on foreign equipment in Russian arms production

The Russian Federation uses Japanese and Chinese machines in the production of anti-aircraft guided missiles, missiles, and artillery ammunition, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's General Directorate of Defense reports.

Russia continues to use foreign equipment for weapons production — DIU

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's GUR publishes new data on foreign equipment that Russia uses in the production of UMPK modules, missiles, and artillery ammunition.

Information about them was collected by participants of the international OSINT hackathon, which took place on the first anniversary of the War&Sanctions portal.

In particular, teams and independent investigators from Ukraine and abroad:

identified Okuma (Japan) and Hision (China) machining centers on the production line of universal planning and correction modules for aerial bombs of the Russian corporation "Tactical Missile Weapons";

discovered that JSC "TsNII "Burevesnik" manufactures stabilizers for mortar rounds on a Performa vertical machining center from the Taiwanese manufacturer AKIRA SEIKI;

were established by Russian companies, which, after the start of the full-scale invasion, supplied the "Votkinsky Plant" (the manufacturer of "Iskanders" and "Oreshniks") with Chinese KEDE and WMT machine tools and Taiwanese ECOM VL-12i milling machining centers.

The data obtained is already being used to formulate sanctions initiatives and limit the production capacities of the Russian military-industrial complex.