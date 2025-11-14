On November 13, an explosion occurred near the settlement of Sosnovka in the Khabarovsk Territory of the Russian Federation, blocking the movement of goods along the Trans-Siberian Railway, a key railway artery of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, which is used to supply weapons and ammunition, in particular those obtained from the territory of the DPRK.

Explosion on the Trans-Siberian: Operation DIU blocked a key logistical artery of the Russian Federation

As a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, a freight train derailed and the railway track was damaged.

Exclusive footage of the preparation for the operation is in the video. Share

The Kremlin's special services are once again demonstrating their inability to ensure effective control over even the most critical infrastructure facilities for the occupiers.