On November 13, an explosion occurred near the settlement of Sosnovka in the Khabarovsk Territory of the Russian Federation, blocking the movement of goods along the Trans-Siberian Railway, a key railway artery of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, which is used to supply weapons and ammunition, in particular those obtained from the territory of the DPRK.
Points of attention
- DIU carried out a daring sabotage operation near the settlement of Sosnovka in the Khabarovsk Territory, blocking the Trans-Siberian Railway.
- The explosion caused damage to the railway track, demonstrating the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in the region.
- Exclusive footage showcases the preparation for the operation, shedding light on the tactics used by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Explosion on the Trans-Siberian: Operation DIU blocked a key logistical artery of the Russian Federation
As a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, a freight train derailed and the railway track was damaged.
The Kremlin's special services are once again demonstrating their inability to ensure effective control over even the most critical infrastructure facilities for the occupiers.
The work to dismantle the enemy's logistical capabilities continues!
