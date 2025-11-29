DIU has published the location of Russia's special communications terminals along the front line in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU has published the location of Russia's special communications terminals along the front line in Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have exposed networks of special secure communication terminals of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation along the front line with Ukraine and on the African continent.

Points of attention

  • Units of the DIU in Ukraine uncovered Russian special communications terminals along the front line and in Africa.
  • Timely exposure of enemy plans is crucial in high-tech warfare scenarios.

DIU has published the location of Russia's special communications terminals: where exactly

In the context of a high-tech war against Russian invaders, timely exposure of the enemy's plans and intentions becomes particularly important.

Domestic military intelligence pays significant attention to the issues of exposing and tracking the directions of movement of enemy control points, trying to obtain maximum information from them, and under favorable conditions, to destroy the enemy leadership.

Russian special communications terminals along the front line in Ukraine

Units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, using technical intelligence tools in combination with operational methods, exposed networks of special secure communication terminals of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation along the front line with Ukraine and on the African continent.

Russian special communications terminals in Africa

After extensive use of information obtained from these terminals about the plans of the Russian invaders, a decision was made to make public their geolocation and destruction.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU published data on Russian propagandist teachers at the occupied territories of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
War&Sanctions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU burned down a Russian Ka-27 helicopter and air defense systems in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU destroys Russian forces in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU showed exclusive footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?