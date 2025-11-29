DIU has published the location of Russia's special communications terminals along the front line in Ukraine

Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have exposed networks of special secure communication terminals of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation along the front line with Ukraine and on the African continent.

DIU has published the location of Russia's special communications terminals: where exactly

In the context of a high-tech war against Russian invaders, timely exposure of the enemy's plans and intentions becomes particularly important.

Domestic military intelligence pays significant attention to the issues of exposing and tracking the directions of movement of enemy control points, trying to obtain maximum information from them, and under favorable conditions, to destroy the enemy leadership. Share

Russian special communications terminals along the front line in Ukraine

Units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, using technical intelligence tools in combination with operational methods, exposed networks of special secure communication terminals of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation along the front line with Ukraine and on the African continent.

Russian special communications terminals in Africa

After extensive use of information obtained from these terminals about the plans of the Russian invaders, a decision was made to make public their geolocation and destruction.