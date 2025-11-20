DIU published data on Russian propagandist teachers at the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate provided data on ten Russian teachers who moved to temporarily occupied territories to ideologically re-educate Ukrainian children.

War&Sanctions: DIU revealed the names of Russian propagandist teachers at TOT

The Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publishes data on ten individuals involved in instilling Russian propaganda into Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories in the “Child Kidnappers” section of the War&Sanctions portal.

The aggressor state continues to commit cultural genocide by expanding the all-Russian program “Zemsky Teacher” to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. As part of the program, teachers from the Russian Federation move to TOT and teach in local schools. Share

The temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kherson regions have been identified by the Russian authorities as priority regions for the program. Teachers who agree to move and work there will receive double compensation payments of 2 million rubles.

The goal of such a policy of the aggressor state is to create a controlled educational environment in these territories, ideologically re-educate Ukrainian children, and form a Russian identity in them.

Individual Russian teachers participate in the program for personal and ideological reasons.

Thus, Russian language and literature teacher Tatyana Belaborodova moved to the village of Komyshuvate, Mariupol district, Donetsk region, from the Khabarovsk Territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, with the aim of “being closer to her husband,” who is directly participating in the war against Ukraine as part of the Russian Armed Forces.