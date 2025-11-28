Watch: USF in cooperation with DIU hit three Russian air defense systems

Operators of the Asgard battalion as part of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the USF, in cooperation with the 12th Central Air Defense Command and the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Kabul 9", hit three expensive enemy air defense systems at once.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian operators successfully hit three Russian air defense systems, including Buk-M1, Buk-M2, and Tor-M2, in a coordinated effort.
- The destruction of key elements of the enemy air defense system weakens the cover of important enemy objects and strategic areas.
- The total cost of the destroyed air defense systems is estimated at $60 million, highlighting the significant impact of these strikes on the enemy's capabilities.
Unmanned Systems Forces hit three air defense systems in three days
The Buk-M1, Buk-M2, and Tor-M2 air defense systems were hit.
The total cost of these weapons is estimated at $60 million.
These complexes are key elements of the enemy's air defense system at operational-tactical and operational depth. Their destruction significantly weakens the cover of important areas and strategic objects.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-