Watch: USF in cooperation with DIU hit three Russian air defense systems
Watch: USF in cooperation with DIU hit three Russian air defense systems

Forces of unmanned systems
Tor-M2
Operators of the Asgard battalion as part of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the USF, in cooperation with the 12th Central Air Defense Command and the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Kabul 9", hit three expensive enemy air defense systems at once.

  • Ukrainian operators successfully hit three Russian air defense systems, including Buk-M1, Buk-M2, and Tor-M2, in a coordinated effort.
  • The destruction of key elements of the enemy air defense system weakens the cover of important enemy objects and strategic areas.
  • The total cost of the destroyed air defense systems is estimated at $60 million, highlighting the significant impact of these strikes on the enemy's capabilities.

Unmanned Systems Forces hit three air defense systems in three days

The Buk-M1, Buk-M2, and Tor-M2 air defense systems were hit.

The total cost of these weapons is estimated at $60 million.

These complexes are key elements of the enemy's air defense system at operational-tactical and operational depth. Their destruction significantly weakens the cover of important areas and strategic objects.

Operators of the 412th Nemesis Brigade systematically inflict multi-million-dollar losses on the enemy and provide units of the Defense Forces with an advantage both at the tactical level and deep behind enemy lines.

