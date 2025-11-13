Orion's lair. SOF showed video of attack on Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdy revealed details of the Ukrainian drone strike on the Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea, where the latest Russian Orion drones are based.
Points of attention
- Commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdy unveils details of Ukrainian drone strike on Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea, housing Russian Orion drones.
- Kirovskoe airfield served as a key location for storing and maintaining Orion strike and reconnaissance drones equipped with aerial bombs and missiles.
- The strategic significance of the attack highlights the escalating tensions and military actions in Crimea region.
SOF hit Orion base in Crimea
“Magyar” aptly called this place “a den for storing and servicing the enemy’s Orion strike and reconnaissance UAVs.”
“Magyar” noted that the “Topot 414” unit of the “Birds of the Magyar” brigade shot down such a “parrot” in the air on September 13.
Tonight (11/13/25) the birds of the 1st Separate SBS Center (transformed 14th SBS Regiment) finally pecked at the den.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-