Orion's lair. SOF showed video of attack on Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea
Category
Events
Publication date

Orion's lair. SOF showed video of attack on Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Читати українською

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdy revealed details of the Ukrainian drone strike on the Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea, where the latest Russian Orion drones are based.

Points of attention

  • Commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdy unveils details of Ukrainian drone strike on Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea, housing Russian Orion drones.
  • Kirovskoe airfield served as a key location for storing and maintaining Orion strike and reconnaissance drones equipped with aerial bombs and missiles.
  • The strategic significance of the attack highlights the escalating tensions and military actions in Crimea region.

SOF hit Orion base in Crimea

“Magyar” aptly called this place “a den for storing and servicing the enemy’s Orion strike and reconnaissance UAVs.”

This scabbard is a carrier of aerial bombs and air-to-ground missiles, hangs in the air for up to 24 hours at an altitude of up to 7,500 m, has a wingspan of 16.3 m, and is a valuable and rare stray.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the SBS

“Magyar” noted that the “Topot 414” unit of the “Birds of the Magyar” brigade shot down such a “parrot” in the air on September 13.

Tonight (11/13/25) the birds of the 1st Separate SBS Center (transformed 14th SBS Regiment) finally pecked at the den.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces shoot down Russian Orion strike reconnaissance drone for the first time
Forces of unmanned systems
“Orion”
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
USF Commander Brovdy confirms strike on Belgorod dam — consequences
Magyar
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the General Staff confirmed the destruction of dozens of strategic Russian targets with Ukrainian weapons
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?