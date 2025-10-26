USF Commander Brovdy confirms strike on Belgorod dam — consequences
USF Commander Brovdy confirms strike on Belgorod dam — consequences

Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian troops attacked the Belgorod Dam. The attack caused the dam to leak water, which in turn left the Russians near Volchansk cut off from the main forces of their army.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops attacked the Belgorod Dam, causing it to leak water and leaving Russian troops near Volchansk disconnected from their main forces.
  • The breach of the dam resulted in heavy losses and logistical challenges for the enemy, impacting their combat readiness.
  • The water level in the Belgorod Reservoir dropped by 100 cm after the strike, leading to flooding of Russian dugouts and hindering the movement of enemy troops.

USF struck the Belgorod dam — Magyar

This was reported by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brody.

The Belgorod reservoir cracked today. Since the magic pendulum, the level has dropped by 100 cm. The visit was made by the Birds of the 1st Separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces (transformed 14th UAS Regiment).

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

At the same time, the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation in the Vovchansk direction and how the dam breach played against the Russians.

In particular, on October 26, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, was informed that the Russians had allegedly occupied 70% of the city of Vovchansk. However, the military explained what had actually happened.

The enemy tried to take full advantage of the window of opportunity — after the lack of precipitation and a hellish summer, the rivers Seversky Donets and Vovcha became shallow, which simplified the enemy's logistics. Plus, they managed to accumulate reserves and there were still enough leaves on the trees — all this in the complex led to a sharp increase in activity in the Vovchansky direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the enemy achieved local successes, but this came at the cost of heavy losses. This led to the fact that some units almost completely lost combat readiness.

For example, the 1st Battalion of the 82nd Infantry Regiment was almost wiped out, with only the command staff remaining in the unit, so it had to be withdrawn to the rear for reinforcements.

However, today the situation is no longer in favor of the Russians, because after the attack on the Belgorod dam, it began to leak water. RosZMI wrote that the water level in the reservoir dropped by 1 meter, and it went into the Seversky Donets. Currently, there are already reports of flooding of the Russian dugouts.

Enemy logistics are becoming significantly more complicated. The leaves have also flown around. So the units that managed to cross the Seversky Donets turned out to be practically cut off from the main forces. So we are waiting for the replenishment of the exchange fund.

