Ukrainian troops attacked the Belgorod Dam. The attack caused the dam to leak water, which in turn left the Russians near Volchansk cut off from the main forces of their army.
USF struck the Belgorod dam — Magyar
This was reported by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brody.
At the same time, the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation in the Vovchansk direction and how the dam breach played against the Russians.
In particular, on October 26, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, was informed that the Russians had allegedly occupied 70% of the city of Vovchansk. However, the military explained what had actually happened.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the enemy achieved local successes, but this came at the cost of heavy losses. This led to the fact that some units almost completely lost combat readiness.
For example, the 1st Battalion of the 82nd Infantry Regiment was almost wiped out, with only the command staff remaining in the unit, so it had to be withdrawn to the rear for reinforcements.
However, today the situation is no longer in favor of the Russians, because after the attack on the Belgorod dam, it began to leak water. RosZMI wrote that the water level in the reservoir dropped by 1 meter, and it went into the Seversky Donets. Currently, there are already reports of flooding of the Russian dugouts.
