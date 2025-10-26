Strike on the Belgorod Dam — water flooded the dugouts of the Russian occupiers

At night, drones attacked the Belgorod Dam, damaging the dam and causing a sharp rise in water in the Seversky Donets. As a result of the flooding, Russian troops were in the Volchansky direction.

Water floods the dugouts of the Russian occupiers in the Volchansk direction

At night, drones attacked the Belgorod Reservoir dam, and attacks on it continued throughout the day.

By morning, the water level had dropped by more than a meter, the dam had suffered serious damage and was beginning to actively leak.

In the area of the village of Grafivka and downstream of the Seversky Donets River, dugouts where Russian soldiers were located were flooded.

The units of the 128th, 116th, 68th, and 136th brigades of the Russian Armed Forces operating in the Volchansk direction were under threat.

Local authorities confirmed the flooding of 10 areas in Shebekinsky District and announced the evacuation of the population.