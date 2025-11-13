Watch: the General Staff confirmed the destruction of dozens of strategic Russian targets with Ukrainian weapons
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: the General Staff confirmed the destruction of dozens of strategic Russian targets with Ukrainian weapons

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

As part of reducing the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 13, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck several dozen objects on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted and destroyed strategic Russian facilities, including an oil terminal and airfield, using UAVs, jet drones, and missiles.
  • Strikes were carried out on important objects in the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories to limit the aggressor's military-economic potential.
  • Facilities such as an oil depot, radar station, and forward command posts of the Russian occupiers were hit in the operation.

Ukrainian weapons hit a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers

So, in particular, in the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea, there are hits on the oil products storage enterprise “Marine Oil Terminal”, a helicopter parking lot and UAV storage and training areas at the “Kirovsk” airfield, and an air defense radar station in the Yevpatoria area.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, an oil depot in the Berdyansk area and forward command posts of the 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian occupiers were hit.

Facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation were also hit. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically fire on facilities involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army.

Strike UAVs, jet drones, and missiles of various types are used to deliver complex strikes.

So, last night, a number of long-range weapons were launched, including domestic developments "Flamingo", "Bars", and "Fluty".

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia: the port of Tuapse and 3 substations under attack — video
"Bavovna" in Russia on November 2 — first details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia: oil companies and an electrical substation are on fire — video
Drones are attacking Russia again - what are the consequences?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale "bavovna" covered the Saratov Oil Refinery, Crimea and TOT Donetsk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports the destruction of several important enemy targets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?