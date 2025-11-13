Watch: the General Staff confirmed the destruction of dozens of strategic Russian targets with Ukrainian weapons

As part of reducing the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 13, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck several dozen objects on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukrainian weapons hit a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers

So, in particular, in the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea, there are hits on the oil products storage enterprise “Marine Oil Terminal”, a helicopter parking lot and UAV storage and training areas at the “Kirovsk” airfield, and an air defense radar station in the Yevpatoria area.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, an oil depot in the Berdyansk area and forward command posts of the 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian occupiers were hit.

Facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation were also hit. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically fire on facilities involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army.

Strike UAVs, jet drones, and missiles of various types are used to deliver complex strikes. Share

So, last night, a number of long-range weapons were launched, including domestic developments "Flamingo", "Bars", and "Fluty".