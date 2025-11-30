"The last peaceful summer." Macron responds to alarming predictions about war
Category
Politics
Publication date

"The last peaceful summer." Macron responds to alarming predictions about war

France calls on Europe to assess the situation realistically
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

European military officials have increasingly been making dismal predictions about a potential full-scale war with Russia. The Minister for Europe and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot made a statement on this subject. He urged allies to prepare for the worst-case scenarios, as this is what could deter the enemy.

Points of attention

  • Barrot acknowledges the presence of war on the European continent and emphasizes the critical role of internal, military, and moral strength in facing threats.
  • Macron's ally highlights the significant effort needed for Europe's rearmament as a crucial component in maintaining peace and security.

France calls on Europe to assess the situation realistically

A member of Macron's team shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with Barrot for La Tribune Dimanche .

He responded to alarming warnings from the military leadership, in particular, the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

What is important to understand is that the latter recently called the summer of 2025 "the last peaceful summer."

Journalists asked the French Foreign Minister whether there were any signs that the aggressor country Russia intended to launch an invasion of NATO territory.

Barro drew attention to the fact that war had long since returned to the European continent.

According to him, the main goal of European leaders right now is to return a just peace to Ukraine.

To achieve this, we must take into account the changes taking place in the world and the large-scale rearmament of Russia. Our ability to eliminate the threat depends on our internal, military and moral strength. Let us be realistic and realize that from now on, peace has its price.

Jean-Noel Barrot

Jean-Noel Barrot

French Foreign Minister

The media decided to ask the French diplomat what price he meant.

Macron's ally noted that this is a large-scale effort to rearm Europe.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Stubb made a disappointing prediction about the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Stubb doesn't believe the war will end soon
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions — there is a death and injuries
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks on the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU showed how it punishes Kadyrov's supporters near Berdyansk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New DIU operation on TOT — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?