European military officials have increasingly been making dismal predictions about a potential full-scale war with Russia. The Minister for Europe and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot made a statement on this subject. He urged allies to prepare for the worst-case scenarios, as this is what could deter the enemy.
Points of attention
- Barrot acknowledges the presence of war on the European continent and emphasizes the critical role of internal, military, and moral strength in facing threats.
- Macron's ally highlights the significant effort needed for Europe's rearmament as a crucial component in maintaining peace and security.
France calls on Europe to assess the situation realistically
A member of Macron's team shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with Barrot for La Tribune Dimanche .
He responded to alarming warnings from the military leadership, in particular, the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
What is important to understand is that the latter recently called the summer of 2025 "the last peaceful summer."
Journalists asked the French Foreign Minister whether there were any signs that the aggressor country Russia intended to launch an invasion of NATO territory.
Barro drew attention to the fact that war had long since returned to the European continent.
According to him, the main goal of European leaders right now is to return a just peace to Ukraine.
The media decided to ask the French diplomat what price he meant.
Macron's ally noted that this is a large-scale effort to rearm Europe.
