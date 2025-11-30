European military officials have increasingly been making dismal predictions about a potential full-scale war with Russia. The Minister for Europe and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot made a statement on this subject. He urged allies to prepare for the worst-case scenarios, as this is what could deter the enemy.

France calls on Europe to assess the situation realistically

A member of Macron's team shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with Barrot for La Tribune Dimanche .

He responded to alarming warnings from the military leadership, in particular, the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

What is important to understand is that the latter recently called the summer of 2025 "the last peaceful summer."

Journalists asked the French Foreign Minister whether there were any signs that the aggressor country Russia intended to launch an invasion of NATO territory.

Barro drew attention to the fact that war had long since returned to the European continent.

According to him, the main goal of European leaders right now is to return a just peace to Ukraine.

To achieve this, we must take into account the changes taking place in the world and the large-scale rearmament of Russia. Our ability to eliminate the threat depends on our internal, military and moral strength. Let us be realistic and realize that from now on, peace has its price. Jean-Noel Barrot French Foreign Minister

The media decided to ask the French diplomat what price he meant.