Zelensky hits Russia with new sanctions

On November 30, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced new sanctions against the aggressor country Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine. First of all, these are important steps to synchronize with American decisions.

Ukraine has launched new sanctions against Russia

According to the head of state, the sanctions work continues, and on November 30, two new important decisions were made at once.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine synchronized sanctions with the United States: the country imposed restrictions against Rosneft and Lukoil.

Sanctions against these companies are already significantly draining the Russian war machine of money, and this must continue. Ukraine is also imposing sanctions against Russian killers who are organizing the systematic destruction of Ukrainians with drones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The main task now is to make Ukrainian sanctions de facto common with the allies of official Kyiv.

The head of state will actively seek to ensure that the international community puts pressure on the enemy in exactly the way that is needed to fully end the Russian war.