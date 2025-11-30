Zelensky hits Russia with new sanctions
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelensky hits Russia with new sanctions

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky hits Russia with new sanctions
Читати українською

On November 30, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced new sanctions against the aggressor country Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine. First of all, these are important steps to synchronize with American decisions.

Points of attention

  • Key priorities include synchronization with partners, EU sanctions preparation, and strengthening restrictions on shadow fleet, military production, collaborators, and propagandists.

Ukraine has launched new sanctions against Russia

According to the head of state, the sanctions work continues, and on November 30, two new important decisions were made at once.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine synchronized sanctions with the United States: the country imposed restrictions against Rosneft and Lukoil.

Sanctions against these companies are already significantly draining the Russian war machine of money, and this must continue. Ukraine is also imposing sanctions against Russian killers who are organizing the systematic destruction of Ukrainians with drones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The main task now is to make Ukrainian sanctions de facto common with the allies of official Kyiv.

The head of state will actively seek to ensure that the international community puts pressure on the enemy in exactly the way that is needed to fully end the Russian war.

I also identified the key priorities of our sanctions policy until the end of the year: further synchronization of sanctions with partners, preparation of the 20th EU sanctions package, strengthening restrictions against the shadow fleet, Russian military production, collaborators and propagandists. Our new sanctions steps are coming soon. Glory to Ukraine!

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" — when exactly
the shadow federal tax system
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has already begun to ease sanctions against Russia
Sanctions pressure on Russia has begun to weaken

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?