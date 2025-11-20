EU plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" — when exactly
EU plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" — when exactly

The European Union is considering imposing additional sanctions against those who facilitate the activities of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet".

The EU will impose new sanctions against the shadow federal tax system of Russia

According to Bloomberg, at a meeting on November 20, EU foreign ministers are considering strengthening cooperation with countries that register "shadow fleet" vessels to combat these ships.

The ministers are discussing "what else we can do about the 'shadow fleet' because it really affects Russia's revenues to finance this war," said EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas, arriving for the meeting on Thursday.

In a document circulated ahead of the meeting and seen by Bloomberg, Poland proposed new rules and coordination, including on such complex issues as allowing authorities to board a ship.

According to the document, the EU has conducted extensive diplomatic work with the states that register the vessels and has been "largely successful" in persuading many of them to deregister these vessels.

Warsaw also proposed involving port and coastal states, as well as organizations that facilitate the activities of "shadow fleet" vessels.

Any new measures being discussed would be part of the EU's 20th sanctions package, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says that the EU expects to finalize the 20th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of 2025.

