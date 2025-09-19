The US Senate proposes to increase pressure on the Russian "shadow fleet"
The US Senate proposes to increase pressure on the Russian "shadow fleet"

US Senate continues to work on sanctions against Russia
Source:  Financial Times

US senators have created new mechanisms that would significantly expand US sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of Russian oil tankers. They were introduced by Republican Jim Risch and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

  • By targeting the 'shadow fleet', the US aims to counter Russian evasion of sanctions and disrupt funding channels allegedly used by Putin to finance military endeavors.
  • Additionally, a recent bill in the Senate seeks to designate the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism for actions such as abducting Ukrainian children during the ongoing conflict.

US Senate continues to work on sanctions against Russia

As journalists managed to find out, a new bill on the "shadow fleet" will be presented on September 19.

This will be done by Republican Senator Jim Risch, as well as the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

If passed, the bill would also restrict Russian liquefied natural gas projects and expand sanctions against the country's defense industry.

Putin will use all possible means to evade US sanctions, and the US is taking tough measures against this illegal "shadow fleet" of ships that he uses to finance his war, Risch stressed.

This legislative initiative has already received support from a group of senators from both parties, as well as Trump allies Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

What is important to understand is that a new bill was recently introduced in the Senate that recognizes the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism for abducting Ukrainian children amid the war.

