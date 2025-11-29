The Wall Street Journal has carefully analyzed the statements and actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the release of a new “peace plan” by US President Donald Trump’s team. The editorial team of the media outlet concluded that the war criminal does not plan to stop and wants to seize all Ukrainian territories.

Putin doesn't want to stop the war

According to journalists, the Russian dictator's latest statements indicate that Putin's main plan is to deprive Ukraine of its sovereignty.

In addition, Putin still cherishes the hope that he will be able to restore Russia's influence over Kyiv and stop the country's accession to NATO.

This means that any agreement that does not meet Putin's core goals is likely to be a prelude to a new invasion aimed at securing them, the editorial board warns.

Russian economist Konstantin Sonin made a statement on this matter:

Russia has no future that does not involve continuing the fight for Ukraine until Ukraine is fully integrated into Russia.

Western analysts believe that the Russian dictator is hoping to sign a large-scale geopolitical agreement that will give him control over Ukraine.