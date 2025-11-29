The Wall Street Journal has carefully analyzed the statements and actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the release of a new “peace plan” by US President Donald Trump’s team. The editorial team of the media outlet concluded that the war criminal does not plan to stop and wants to seize all Ukrainian territories.
- Putin seeks a large-scale geopolitical agreement with the support of the US President Donald Trump's team to gain control over Ukraine and bypass resistance from official Kyiv and Brussels.
- Russian economist Konstantin Sonin suggests that Russia's future hinges on continuing the fight for Ukraine until it is fully integrated into Russia.
Putin doesn't want to stop the war
According to journalists, the Russian dictator's latest statements indicate that Putin's main plan is to deprive Ukraine of its sovereignty.
In addition, Putin still cherishes the hope that he will be able to restore Russia's influence over Kyiv and stop the country's accession to NATO.
Russian economist Konstantin Sonin made a statement on this matter:
Western analysts believe that the Russian dictator is hoping to sign a large-scale geopolitical agreement that will give him control over Ukraine.
Putin wants to enlist the support of US President Donald Trump's team to circumvent resistance from official Kyiv and Brussels.
