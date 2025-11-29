US "Peace Plan" Exposed Putin's Main Goal in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

US "Peace Plan" Exposed Putin's Main Goal in Ukraine

Putin doesn't want to stop the war
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal has carefully analyzed the statements and actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the release of a new “peace plan” by US President Donald Trump’s team. The editorial team of the media outlet concluded that the war criminal does not plan to stop and wants to seize all Ukrainian territories.

Points of attention

  • Putin seeks a large-scale geopolitical agreement with the support of the US President Donald Trump's team to gain control over Ukraine and bypass resistance from official Kyiv and Brussels.
  • Russian economist Konstantin Sonin suggests that Russia's future hinges on continuing the fight for Ukraine until it is fully integrated into Russia.

Putin doesn't want to stop the war

According to journalists, the Russian dictator's latest statements indicate that Putin's main plan is to deprive Ukraine of its sovereignty.

In addition, Putin still cherishes the hope that he will be able to restore Russia's influence over Kyiv and stop the country's accession to NATO.

This means that any agreement that does not meet Putin's core goals is likely to be a prelude to a new invasion aimed at securing them, the editorial board warns.

Russian economist Konstantin Sonin made a statement on this matter:

Russia has no future that does not involve continuing the fight for Ukraine until Ukraine is fully integrated into Russia.

Western analysts believe that the Russian dictator is hoping to sign a large-scale geopolitical agreement that will give him control over Ukraine.

Putin wants to enlist the support of US President Donald Trump's team to circumvent resistance from official Kyiv and Brussels.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces hit Afipsky oil refinery and aircraft repair plant in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in the US
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky sent his team to negotiations in the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SBU and Navy staged a bombing of Russian tankers under sanctions
Sea Baby began attacking Russian tankers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?