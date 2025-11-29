Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in the US
Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in the US

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky sent his team to negotiations in the US
On November 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is already on its way to the United States, where a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression is to take place.

Points of attention

  • Details of the Ukrainian delegation members include high-ranking officials from various government departments.
  • President Zelenskyy awaits the delegation's report on their work towards achieving a worthy peace.

According to the president, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Today was Rustem's report, and the task is clear — to promptly and meaningfully prepare a definition of steps to end the war. Ukraine continues to work as constructively as possible with America, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be finalized in the United States.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state is currently waiting for the Ukrainian delegation's report on the results of their work, which will be held this Sunday.

Ukraine is working for a worthy peace. Glory to Ukraine! — the president concluded.

The delegation also included:

  • Oleksandr Bevz, Advisor to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Ukrainian People's Republic;

  • Kirill Budanov, head of the GUR;

  • Andriy Gnatov, Chief of the General Staff;

  • Oleg Ivashchenko, head of the SZR;

  • Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;

  • Yevheniy Ostryansky, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;

  • Oleksandr Poklad, Deputy Head of the SBU;

  • Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the State Security Service.

