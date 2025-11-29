Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in the US

On November 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is already on its way to the United States, where a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression is to take place.
Points of attention
- Details of the Ukrainian delegation members include high-ranking officials from various government departments.
- President Zelenskyy awaits the delegation's report on their work towards achieving a worthy peace.
Zelensky sent his team to negotiations in the US
According to the president, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.
The head of state is currently waiting for the Ukrainian delegation's report on the results of their work, which will be held this Sunday.
The delegation also included:
Oleksandr Bevz, Advisor to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Ukrainian People's Republic;
Kirill Budanov, head of the GUR;
Andriy Gnatov, Chief of the General Staff;
Oleg Ivashchenko, head of the SZR;
Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Yevheniy Ostryansky, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;
Oleksandr Poklad, Deputy Head of the SBU;
Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the State Security Service.
