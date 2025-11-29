Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in the US

On November 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is already on its way to the United States, where a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression is to take place.

According to the president, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Today was Rustem's report, and the task is clear — to promptly and meaningfully prepare a definition of steps to end the war. Ukraine continues to work as constructively as possible with America, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be finalized in the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state is currently waiting for the Ukrainian delegation's report on the results of their work, which will be held this Sunday.

Ukraine is working for a worthy peace. Glory to Ukraine! — the president concluded.

The delegation also included: