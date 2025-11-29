Ukraine has disabled the berth of the sea terminal in Novorossiysk
Ukraine has disabled the berth of the sea terminal in Novorossiysk

Results of the new “bavovna” in Russia
On the night of November 29, Ukrainian unmanned boats were able to completely disable the berth of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium marine terminal in Novorossiysk.

Points of attention

  • Recent attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces highlight the escalating tensions and conflict in the region.
  • Stay informed about the evolving situation in Novorossiysk and Russia as Ukrainian forces continue their operations.

The fact of a powerful Ukrainian attack has already been confirmed by the CPC press service.

According to the latest data, oil shipments have been stopped.

Information is also spreading online that the Russian shadow fleet tanker Virat, which was sailing towards Turkey under the flag, was attacked again by drones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

This morning, the tanker VIRAT was attacked again, resulting in damage to its starboard side, the official statement said.

On November 28, there were reports of another tanker being attacked, the Kairos.

What is important to understand is that each of these vessels is under sanctions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on November 29, Ukrainian soldiers attacked the facilities of the aircraft repair plant “TANTK named after G.M. Beriev” in the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region, Russia.

It is worth noting that it was there that the modernization of Tu-95 strategic bombers and A-50 anti-aircraft missile systems was underway. According to the latest data, a fire broke out in the Tu-95 aircraft repair shop. The results are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck again at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions were recorded in the area of the target, followed by a fire at the facility.

