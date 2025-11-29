Over 600,000 consumers in Kyiv and the region lost power after Russian attacks

On the morning of November 29, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night the aggressor country Russia again carried out massive missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. Damage was recorded in the capital of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.
Points of attention
- Ukrainians are urged to postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours to manage electricity consumption amid the ongoing power outages.
- The situation highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to attacks and underscores the importance of international solidarity in protecting against such aggressions.
The consequences of Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
The situation in the power system after the enemy strikes as of the morning of November 29 is as follows:
More than 500 thousand consumers in the city of Kyiv were left without electricity,
over 100,000 — in Kyiv region
almost 8,000 thousand in the Kharkiv region.
Residents of the capital also report a lack of water due to Russian attacks.
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine emphasizes that emergency and restoration work has now started where the security situation allows.
Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.
The Ukrenergo NPC team also made a statement on this matter.
She drew attention to the fact that electricity consumption in Ukraine continues to grow steadily, including against the backdrop of weather conditions.
Against this background, Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours — after 10:00 PM.
