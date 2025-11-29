2 people killed and 15 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv

On the night of November 29, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on the capital of Ukraine, which caused significant damage in the city. According to the latest data, 2 people were killed and 15 were injured, including a child. There are also reports of casualties in the Kyiv region.
Points of attention
- In addition to the casualties in Kyiv, destruction was reported in five districts of the Kyiv region, with two more victims being confirmed.
- The situation highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the impact on civilians and the urgent need for peace and resolution.
Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what is known
In total, in the capital, SES workers were able to save 8 people, including 2 children and a person with limited mobility.
Rescuers were called to the Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the city.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 14-story residential building came under enemy attack.
The fire spread to apartments on the 4th-5th floor — it has already been brought under control.
In the Svyatoshynskyi district, the enemy hit the entrance of a 3-story residential building — a fire broke out on the 2nd floor, rescuers saved a child.
The body of the deceased was removed from under the rubble. The fire was extinguished, and the debris is being cleared.
It is also known that as a result of the massive attack by Russian troops on the Kyiv region, destruction was recorded in five districts of the region. Two victims were also reported.
