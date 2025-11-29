2 people killed and 15 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv

On the night of November 29, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on the capital of Ukraine, which caused significant damage in the city. According to the latest data, 2 people were killed and 15 were injured, including a child. There are also reports of casualties in the Kyiv region.

Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what is known

In total, in the capital, SES workers were able to save 8 people, including 2 children and a person with limited mobility.

Rescuers were called to the Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the city.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 14-story residential building came under enemy attack.

The fire spread to apartments on the 4th-5th floor — it has already been brought under control.

Solomyanskyi district: debris fell on a 25-story residential building, causing the exterior insulation to catch fire and partial destruction of the facade from the 1st to 3rd floors. Parked cars were damaged. The fire was extinguished. Medics provided assistance to two people at the scene. Share

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, the enemy hit the entrance of a 3-story residential building — a fire broke out on the 2nd floor, rescuers saved a child.

The body of the deceased was removed from under the rubble. The fire was extinguished, and the debris is being cleared.

Dniprovsky district: a hit on a 10-story residential building caused the destruction of 6-7 floors. The fire has been extinguished. 3 people were rescued from the 7th floor, including a person with limited mobility. The structures are being dismantled. Share

It is also known that as a result of the massive attack by Russian troops on the Kyiv region, destruction was recorded in five districts of the region. Two victims were also reported.