Trump puts forward a condition for a new meeting with Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump puts forward a condition for a new meeting with Zelensky

The White House
Trump wants to meet with Zelensky in the final stage of negotiations
Читати українською

According to US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will be able to come to the White House when a peace agreement to end the Russian war is finally agreed upon.

Points of attention

  • Despite not addressing specific challenges faced by Zelensky's and Putin's teams during peace talks, Trump emphasizes the mutual benefits of reaching an agreement.
  • Trump confirms the initiation of the settlement process with Russia and shows optimism for the future of the negotiations.

Trump wants to meet with Zelensky in the final stage of negotiations

The head of the White House told reporters that as of today he is satisfied with the development of the peace talks and even called them "good."

Donald Trump also officially confirmed that he decided to start the settlement process with the aggressor country, Russia.

We have some negotiations with Russia. Everything is fine with Ukraine. I think they are very happy with it. I would like to see it end... We are moving forward.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

American journalists asked what problems Zelenskyy's and Putin's teams are facing during the peace process.

However, the head of the White House did not want to answer this question specifically.

Standard stuff... But people are starting to realize that this is a win-win situation for both sides, and they need to stop the war. They're losing a lot of people," the American leader said aboard Air Force One.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces Russia's biggest "concession" in war
The White House
Trump again defends Russia's interests
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Insiders reveal the main secret of Trump's "peace plan"
Trump's "peace plan" is a Kremlin project
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will the Russian war against Ukraine end? NATO Secretary General surprised with his prediction
Rutte believes in a quick end to the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?