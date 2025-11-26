Trump puts forward a condition for a new meeting with Zelensky

According to US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will be able to come to the White House when a peace agreement to end the Russian war is finally agreed upon.
Points of attention
- Despite not addressing specific challenges faced by Zelensky's and Putin's teams during peace talks, Trump emphasizes the mutual benefits of reaching an agreement.
- Trump confirms the initiation of the settlement process with Russia and shows optimism for the future of the negotiations.
Trump wants to meet with Zelensky in the final stage of negotiations
The head of the White House told reporters that as of today he is satisfied with the development of the peace talks and even called them "good."
Donald Trump also officially confirmed that he decided to start the settlement process with the aggressor country, Russia.
American journalists asked what problems Zelenskyy's and Putin's teams are facing during the peace process.
However, the head of the White House did not want to answer this question specifically.
