Trump puts forward a condition for a new meeting with Zelensky

According to US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will be able to come to the White House when a peace agreement to end the Russian war is finally agreed upon.

Trump wants to meet with Zelensky in the final stage of negotiations

The head of the White House told reporters that as of today he is satisfied with the development of the peace talks and even called them "good."

Donald Trump also officially confirmed that he decided to start the settlement process with the aggressor country, Russia.

We have some negotiations with Russia. Everything is fine with Ukraine. I think they are very happy with it. I would like to see it end... We are moving forward. Donald Trump President of the United States

American journalists asked what problems Zelenskyy's and Putin's teams are facing during the peace process.

However, the head of the White House did not want to answer this question specifically.