When will the Russian war against Ukraine end? NATO Secretary General surprised with his prediction
Category
Politics
Publication date

Rutte believes in a quick end to the war
Source:  El País

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, there is currently a high probability that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine could end by the end of 2025.

Points of attention

  • Journalists have raised questions about the peace agreement timeline and the involvement of different parties in the negotiation process.
  • Hope and prayers are expressed for a swift end to the conflict, with a shared vision of stopping the bloodshed and achieving lasting peace in the region.

The NATO Secretary General expressed admiration for US President Donald Trump's efforts on this path.

According to Rutte, it is the American leader who has been doing everything possible for the past 10 months to "break the deadlock with Putin" and finally stop the bloodshed.

He also voiced the assumption that it was Trump's new "peace plan" that was "the basis for negotiations between Ukraine and the United States and a good basis for further discussions."

However, Rutte did not comment on the fact that the document in question is actually a project of the Kremlin, not the White House.

Journalists decided to clarify whether it is possible that the war will end in 2025.

Of course. We all pray that this war will end as soon as possible. I want to do everything I can to help make President Trump's vision for achieving this goal a reality. I fully share Trump's vision: this carnage must stop.

Marco Rutte

Marco Rutte

NATO Secretary General

Category
Politics
Publication date
Category
Politics
Publication date
Category
Politics
Publication date
