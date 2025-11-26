According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, there is currently a high probability that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine could end by the end of 2025.

Rutte believes in a quick end to the war

The NATO Secretary General expressed admiration for US President Donald Trump's efforts on this path.

According to Rutte, it is the American leader who has been doing everything possible for the past 10 months to "break the deadlock with Putin" and finally stop the bloodshed.

He also voiced the assumption that it was Trump's new "peace plan" that was "the basis for negotiations between Ukraine and the United States and a good basis for further discussions."

However, Rutte did not comment on the fact that the document in question is actually a project of the Kremlin, not the White House.

Journalists decided to clarify whether it is possible that the war will end in 2025.