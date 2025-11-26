As the media managed to learn from its insiders, the Russian dictator's assistant Yuri Ushakov and his special envoy Kirill Dmitriev discussed a scheme to transfer the Russian draft "peace plan" to Donald Trump's team with the aim of the US presenting these ideas as its own initiative.
Points of attention
- Trump's team allegedly ran the Russian document through an automatic translator and released it to the media.
- Learn more about the intricate details behind this controversial 'peace plan' and the deception involved.
Trump's "peace plan" is a Kremlin project
Bloomberg News has obtained a recording of a conversation between Ushakov and Dmitriev on October 29, which confirms this information.
Putin's henchmen actively discussed handing over the document to Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy.
The Russian authorities' plan was for Witkoff to obtain the Russian draft agreement and pass it off as an American plan to end the war.
Thus, Dmitriev urged Ushakov to hand over the document "informally" so that official Washington could present it as its own development.
Putin's team cherished the hope that the text would remain "as close as possible" to the Russian original.
It all ended with the fact that Trump's team, having received the Russian document, did not even try to make a high-quality translation — they simply ran it through an automatic translator and "leaked" it to the media.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-