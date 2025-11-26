As the media managed to learn from its insiders, the Russian dictator's assistant Yuri Ushakov and his special envoy Kirill Dmitriev discussed a scheme to transfer the Russian draft "peace plan" to Donald Trump's team with the aim of the US presenting these ideas as its own initiative.

Trump's "peace plan" is a Kremlin project

Bloomberg News has obtained a recording of a conversation between Ushakov and Dmitriev on October 29, which confirms this information.

Putin's henchmen actively discussed handing over the document to Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy.

The Russian authorities' plan was for Witkoff to obtain the Russian draft agreement and pass it off as an American plan to end the war.

Thus, Dmitriev urged Ushakov to hand over the document "informally" so that official Washington could present it as its own development.

Putin's team cherished the hope that the text would remain "as close as possible" to the Russian original.

It seems to me that this paper, we will simply do it as if in our position and I will simply informally directly convey that all this is informal. And let them do it as they like. But I think that they will not take our version exactly, but at least as close to it as possible, — Dmitriev stated then. Share

It all ended with the fact that Trump's team, having received the Russian document, did not even try to make a high-quality translation — they simply ran it through an automatic translator and "leaked" it to the media.