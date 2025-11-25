According to the latest data, as many as 56 Russian regions are already experiencing budget deficits. In addition, it is indicated that the total figure for January-September of this year was 169.2 billion rubles (about 1.19 billion US dollars).
Points of attention
- The economic situation is complicated by the effects of war and increasing expenses, posing challenges for the regions.
- Understanding the current financial state of Russian regions is crucial for assessing the overall economic stability and potential implications for the future.
Russians are increasingly feeling the effects of war
Opposition Russian media outlets are reporting on new serious problems in the aggressor country.
According to them, the key reason is the increase in expenses by 14.6% in 2025, while revenues grow by 6.9%.
What is important to understand is that it is comparable to the same period last year — up to 16 trillion rubles.
Moreover, it is indicated that a high indicator is observed in the Tyumen, Novosibirsk, and Nizhny Novgorod regions.
Despite this, some regions showed a budget surplus.
In the capital of Russia over the past 9 months, it reached 269.4 billion rubles, in St. Petersburg — 47.9 billion, and in Tatarstan — 43.9 billion.
