According to the latest data, as many as 56 Russian regions are already experiencing budget deficits. In addition, it is indicated that the total figure for January-September of this year was 169.2 billion rubles (about 1.19 billion US dollars).

Russians are increasingly feeling the effects of war

Opposition Russian media outlets are reporting on new serious problems in the aggressor country.

According to them, the key reason is the increase in expenses by 14.6% in 2025, while revenues grow by 6.9%.

What is important to understand is that it is comparable to the same period last year — up to 16 trillion rubles.

The largest deficit in absolute terms was recorded in the Kemerovo (43.9 billion rubles) and Irkutsk (41.1 billion) regions, as well as in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (38 billion). Share

Moreover, it is indicated that a high indicator is observed in the Tyumen, Novosibirsk, and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

Despite this, some regions showed a budget surplus.