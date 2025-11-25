French leader Emmanuel Macron announced that after the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, the process of deploying "security guarantee forces" far from the front line, in cities such as Kyiv or Odesa, will officially begin.
Points of attention
- Approximately twenty of Ukraine's allies are committed to contributing troops either on land, at sea, or in the air, emphasizing the collective effort towards lasting peace in the region.
- The move to introduce foreign troops comes in response to the heightened tensions in the region and echoes calls from leaders like the Czech Republic's Petr Pavel to prevent history from repeating itself.
The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine — what is known
According to Macron, they will include soldiers from France, Britain, and Turkey.
The key task of such troops — training Ukrainian forces and ensuring security — is similar to how NATO countries already assist states on the Alliance's eastern flank.
The French leader drew attention to the fact that this process will be carried out within the framework of an intergovernmental coalition, not NATO.
It is worth noting that the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, also made an identical statement.
He called for preventing a repeat of the Munich Agreement with Ukraine, when Germany, Great Britain, France, and Italy agreed among themselves that Czechoslovakia should give the Sudetenland to Adolf Hitler.
