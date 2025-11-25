French leader Emmanuel Macron announced that after the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, the process of deploying "security guarantee forces" far from the front line, in cities such as Kyiv or Odesa, will officially begin.

The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine — what is known

According to Macron, they will include soldiers from France, Britain, and Turkey.

The key task of such troops — training Ukrainian forces and ensuring security — is similar to how NATO countries already assist states on the Alliance's eastern flank.

The French leader drew attention to the fact that this process will be carried out within the framework of an intergovernmental coalition, not NATO.

In addition, it is noted that about twenty of Ukraine's allies are determined to make their contribution — on land, at sea, or in the air.

There can be no lasting peace if the Ukrainian army is limited in its ability to defend itself and deter any aggression. Emmanuel Macron President of France

It is worth noting that the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, also made an identical statement.