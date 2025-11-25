The situation around Mirnograd is escalating — what the Russian army has planned
AFU Air Assault Troops
The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns that the Russian invaders intend to cut off the land connection between Myrnograd and Pokrovsk. The enemy's main goal at the moment is to surround the city, moving towards the settlements of Rivne and Svitle.

  • The escalating situation around Myrnograd highlights the ongoing conflict and the efforts of both sides to gain strategic advantages in the region.
  • The Airborne Assault Troops are working tirelessly to counter the movements of Russian invaders, utilizing aerial drones and other strategic tactics to protect the city.

What is happening around Myrnograd?

As of today, the Airborne Assault Troops are doing everything possible to block the movement of Russian occupiers in the Krasny Liman area.

The Russians are preparing to storm the northern part of Myrngrad with small infantry groups. The enemy is moving around the clock, using aerial drones to adjust its movements.

To stop the Russian invaders, the DSHV are strengthening their group in the city to protect the southern outskirts.

On this section of the front, the enemy is trying to accumulate personnel to launch new storms.

In the northeast of Myrnograd, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny captured four Russian occupiers who were trying to storm the city. Three of the detainees are former prisoners who were released thanks to the signing of military contracts.

According to the occupiers themselves, on the eve of the assault, they lived in the basement of one of the buildings in a neighboring settlement for four days. They were provided with neither food nor water.

After the detention, our defenders provided the prisoners with all necessary conditions and assistance, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law.

