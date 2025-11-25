The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns that the Russian invaders intend to cut off the land connection between Myrnograd and Pokrovsk. The enemy's main goal at the moment is to surround the city, moving towards the settlements of Rivne and Svitle.
Points of attention
- The escalating situation around Myrnograd highlights the ongoing conflict and the efforts of both sides to gain strategic advantages in the region.
- The Airborne Assault Troops are working tirelessly to counter the movements of Russian invaders, utilizing aerial drones and other strategic tactics to protect the city.
What is happening around Myrnograd?
As of today, the Airborne Assault Troops are doing everything possible to block the movement of Russian occupiers in the Krasny Liman area.
To stop the Russian invaders, the DSHV are strengthening their group in the city to protect the southern outskirts.
On this section of the front, the enemy is trying to accumulate personnel to launch new storms.
According to the occupiers themselves, on the eve of the assault, they lived in the basement of one of the buildings in a neighboring settlement for four days. They were provided with neither food nor water.
