Zelenskyy and Trump teams agree on key points of peace deal

On the morning of November 25, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian and American delegations had reached a common understanding on the main terms of the peace agreement being discussed in Geneva.

Umerov revealed new details of the peace process

As the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky appreciates the productive and constructive meetings in Geneva between the Ukrainian and American delegations.

Separately, Rustem Umerov highlighted the unwavering efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the Russian war.

Our delegations have reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement negotiated in Geneva. We now count on the support of our European partners in the next steps. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, official Kyiv is currently counting on organizing a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington.

This is expected to happen at the earliest possible date in November.

The main goal of the visit is to complete the final stages and reach an agreement with US leader Donald Trump.