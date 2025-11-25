Zelenskyy and Trump teams agree on key points of peace deal
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy and Trump teams agree on key points of peace deal

Rustem Umerov
Umerov revealed new details of the peace process
Читати українською

On the morning of November 25, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian and American delegations had reached a common understanding on the main terms of the peace agreement being discussed in Geneva.

Points of attention

  • The unwavering efforts of President Donald Trump to end the Russian war have been highlighted during the negotiations.
  • Official Kyiv is seeking the support of European partners as they move forward with the peace process.

Umerov revealed new details of the peace process

As the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky appreciates the productive and constructive meetings in Geneva between the Ukrainian and American delegations.

Separately, Rustem Umerov highlighted the unwavering efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the Russian war.

Our delegations have reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement negotiated in Geneva. We now count on the support of our European partners in the next steps.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, official Kyiv is currently counting on organizing a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington.

This is expected to happen at the earliest possible date in November.

The main goal of the visit is to complete the final stages and reach an agreement with US leader Donald Trump.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
White House hints at blocking arms supplies to Ukraine
The US may permanently block arms supplies to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
4 Russian drones flew into Moldova and Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky revealed details of Russia's new attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine impressed by unique Russian A-60 aircraft — photos and video
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine impressed by unique Russian A-60 aircraft — photos and video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?